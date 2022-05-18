Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 253.54% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of BITF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 111,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $394.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.
About Bitfarms (Get Rating)
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
