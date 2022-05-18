Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BDTX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.42. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,138,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,615,342.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $1,405,500. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,697 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

