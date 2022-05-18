Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:BSM opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

