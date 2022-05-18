Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $10,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 356,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 265,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSM opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

