BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BKT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. 205,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

