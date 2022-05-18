BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BKT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. 205,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $6.51.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
