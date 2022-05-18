BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.28) target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.14) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.33 ($2.51).
