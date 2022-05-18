BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.28) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.14) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.33 ($2.51).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.