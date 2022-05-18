Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

