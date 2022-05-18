Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BGX opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGX. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

