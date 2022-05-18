Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:BGX opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
