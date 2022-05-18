Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of BSL stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $17.53.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
