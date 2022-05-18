Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BGB stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $14.14.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
