Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BGB stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $14.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

