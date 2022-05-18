Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

BLND has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair lowered Blend Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blend Labs by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

