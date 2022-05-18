Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Margaret Letsche Buys 1,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Margaret Letsche purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $11,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 59.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

