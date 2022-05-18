BMO Capital Markets Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

WMT stock traded down $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.44. 382,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $345.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 52-week low of $130.64 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

