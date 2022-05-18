BNP Paribas Lowers Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Neutral

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 189 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

