BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 145,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $17.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

