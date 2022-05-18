BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,435,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $12,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,933,000 after buying an additional 112,726 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF stock opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

