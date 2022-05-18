Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BBD.B. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.35.
Shares of BBD.B traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.19. 2,153,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,570. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.59.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
