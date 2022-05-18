Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BBD.B. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.35.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of BBD.B traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.19. 2,153,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,570. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.59.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.