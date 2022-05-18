Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.41.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

