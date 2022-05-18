Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

BLX opened at C$39.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 244.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.22. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$42.49.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.95 million. Research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

