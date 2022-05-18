Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

TSE:BPF.UN opened at C$16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$13.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.89.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

