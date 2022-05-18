Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 7,500 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

