Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 7,500 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 14th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00.
NYSE:BSX opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.
Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
