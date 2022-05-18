Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $214.81 million and a P/E ratio of 812.91.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $42,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 163,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

