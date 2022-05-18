BOX (BOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOX opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. BOX has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.46 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BOX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

