Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Monty J. Bennett Purchases 44,444 Shares

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) Director Monty J. Bennett acquired 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BHR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 620,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,444. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $404.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -10.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

