Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 78 at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 78 ($0.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

BREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 107.25 ($1.32).

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 72.30 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 68.60 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.40). The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.23.

In related news, insider Clive Watson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,250 ($23,730.28).

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

