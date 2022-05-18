BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). BriaCell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BriaCell Therapeutics.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07).

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BCTX stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $12.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCTX. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

