Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 3,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,460. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $28.67.
About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHFAP)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.