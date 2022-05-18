Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 3,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,460. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $28.67.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.