Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

BRLT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,969 shares of company stock worth $1,369,226.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

