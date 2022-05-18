British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Raises Dividend to GBX 11.60 Per Share

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 521.80 ($6.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 513.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 522.16.

Get British Land alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.01) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.86) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 529.29 ($6.52).

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £10,127.55 ($12,484.65). Also, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £8,229.52 ($10,144.87). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,633 shares of company stock worth $868,394.

About British Land (Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.