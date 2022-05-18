Britvic (LON:BVIC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.94) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.88) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 975.45 ($12.02).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 848.50 ($10.46) on Wednesday. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,018 ($12.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 817.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 868.20.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.