Brokerages Anticipate Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will announce $79.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artivion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.50 million. Artivion posted sales of $76.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Artivion will report full year sales of $320.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.90 million to $322.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $359.25 million, with estimates ranging from $358.50 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on AORT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Artivion in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE AORT opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Artivion has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.09 million, a PE ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

