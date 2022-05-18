Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) to report $35.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $41.66 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $33.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $155.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.99 million to $157.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $233.56 million, with estimates ranging from $226.90 million to $239.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSTG. Cowen lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $101,097.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $705.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.98. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

