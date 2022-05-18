Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Nautilus reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

NLS opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.73. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nautilus by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nautilus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in Nautilus by 0.3% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

