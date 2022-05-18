Brokerages Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Post $1.23 EPS

Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.60. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 373.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $8.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $10.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $6,810,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

SQM opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.