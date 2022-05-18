Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.22. Manitowoc posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

MTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. 5,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,654. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $415.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 583,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 458,407 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Manitowoc by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 249,102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 103.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 380,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 193,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

