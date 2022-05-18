Brokerages Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) will post sales of $252.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.30 million and the highest is $257.22 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $249.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $998.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

