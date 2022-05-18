Brokerages Expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Post $1.41 EPS

Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after buying an additional 1,895,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,487,000 after buying an additional 1,215,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

