Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will announce sales of $61.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.10 million. Aterian posted sales of $68.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $236.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $236.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $284.55 million, with estimates ranging from $268.20 million to $300.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aterian.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative net margin of 80.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATER shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

In other Aterian news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 1st quarter valued at $4,307,000. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Aterian has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $226.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

About Aterian (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.