Brokerages Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 477,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,175,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 232,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

