Brokerages Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) will post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.35). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equillium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Equillium by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth about $573,000. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQ opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

