Brokerages Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.15. NeoGames reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGMS. Truist Financial cut their price target on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 34,267 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,431,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in NeoGames by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in NeoGames by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,285,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,702. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.02 million, a PE ratio of -1,310.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

