Brokerages Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Newmont posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Newmont stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

