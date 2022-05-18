Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. OPKO Health reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

OPK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 87,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,712. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $2,317,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,824,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,884 over the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in OPKO Health by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,006,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 485.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 2,138,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

