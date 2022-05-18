Brokerages Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $822.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

