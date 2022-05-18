Brokerages Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) will report $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. SM Energy reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $10.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $12.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 5.18. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in SM Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

