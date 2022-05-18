Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.80. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after buying an additional 419,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,875,000 after purchasing an additional 300,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,219,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBK stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.17. 4,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,126. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

