Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.80. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after buying an additional 419,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,875,000 after purchasing an additional 300,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,219,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBK stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.17. 4,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,126. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.