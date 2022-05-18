Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMO. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

NYSE BMO opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $95.37 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,415,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 480,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,935,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

