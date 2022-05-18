Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trican Well Service in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCW. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, May 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.62.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.46. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.17 and a one year high of C$4.77.

Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

