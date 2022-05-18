Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.35.

TSE BMO opened at C$135.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$143.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$120.94 and a 52-week high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

