Brokers Offer Predictions for Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Square Enix in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square Enix’s FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square Enix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $63.56.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

