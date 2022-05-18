Brokers Offer Predictions for Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Square Enix in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square Enix’s FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square Enix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.
Square Enix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.
